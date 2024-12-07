AAP MLA Dilip Pandey hints at stepping away from active politics

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced to retire from active politics, AAP’s Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey hinted at stepping down on Friday. Pandey, considered close to party chief Arvind Kejriwal, said that it is time to do something else while staying in the AAP.

Pandey, who is also the party’s chief whip, in a post on X, said, “For me, the satisfaction of being in politics has been that because of our government, the lives of many common people and poor people have become easier, and the prospects of a better life for many children have increased.”

“After fulfilling the responsibility of building an organisation in politics and then contesting elections, now it is time to do something else while staying in @AamAadmiParty. Whoever contests the election in Timarpur assembly, @ArvindKejriwal ji will become the Chief Minister of Delhi, and all of us Delhiites will together ensure this,” his post added.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, on Thursday, wrote a letter informing AAP supremo Kejriwal about his decision to retire from electoral politics due to his advancing age.

Goel (76) also expressed gratitude for the respect shown by all party legislators and said that he will be in the party and will take any responsibility if assigned.

After Goel’s announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “Ram Niwas Goyal’s decision to leave electoral politics is an emotional moment for all of us. His guidance has shown us the right direction inside and outside the House for years. Due to his increasing age and health, he had recently expressed his desire to leave electoral politics just a few days ago. We respect his decision. Goyal sahab was, is and will always be the guardian of our family. The party will always need his experience and services in the future too.”