AAP MLA Naresh Balyan sent to seven-day police custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to seven- day police custody in connection with a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court granted the police’s plea for custody till December 13 to interrogate Balyan regarding an alleged organised crime conspiracy. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing the Delhi Police, argued for 10 days of custody, emphasising the need to uncover a larger criminal network. Balyan was presented before the court following the expiry of his one-day judicial custody in the case.

According to the Delhi Police, Balyan is allegedly linked to a crime syndicate led by gangster Kapil Sangwan. On Thursday, the court sent Balyan to a day’s judicial custody after the arguments on the police plea seeking his remand for interrogation remained inconclusive.

Dwarka court also on Thursday had dismissed the Delhi Police’s application seeking 10 days of custody for Balyan. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain, presiding over the case at Dwarka Court had also rebuked the prosecution for its approach.