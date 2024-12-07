BJP plans to manipulate voters’ list, claims Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, accused the BJP of seeking to remove numerous voters from Delhi’s electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled in February next year.

The AAP Supremo stated that the BJP has submitted applications to the Election Commission (EC) to delete thousands of voter registrations in several constituencies, including Shahdara, Janakpuri and Laxmi Nagar. Kejriwal demanded that no voter should be deleted from the electoral roll from October 18 until the upcoming elections are over.

The AAP chief alleged that the BJP is targeting party supporters by unlawfully deleting their names from the voters’ list. Talking about Shahdara assembly, he claimed that BJP applied to cut 11,018 votes, with an investigation revealing that 75% of these voters were alive and still residing at their registered addresses.

“I am fully confident that after watching this, you, too, will be stunned. So far, we have only heard stories about how Haryana was won and how Maharashtra was won—this must have happened, or that must have happened. “But today, we are presenting evidence to show what the BJP is doing in the Delhi elections. BJP is filing applications with the EC at a massive scale to delete votes.

And secretly, the Elect ion Commission i s processing these applications,” the former CM said. “In the last month and a half, BJP has already submitted applications to delete 11,000 votes, and the process continues. Every two or three days, they come and submit applications to delete another 500 votes,” he added. Kejriwal further said, “In these applications, it is claimed that these 11,018 voters have either shifted or are deceased.

Investigating all 11,000 applications was not feasible in such a short time, so we randomly selected 500 voters to verify. Many of these addresses belong to jhuggi clusters and unauthorised colonies, making them difficult to locate. However, out of the 500 voters investigated, we found 372 voters still residing at the same addresses.”

“The remaining addresses could not be verified, but based on this sample, it is evident that BJP’s claim is flawed. If 372 out of 500 voters are still residing at their registered addresses, then over 75% of the applications filed by BJP could be false. This means that over 75% of the 11,000 voters whose names BJP wants deleted are genuine voters,” pointed out the AAP chief.