BJP will not allow any fake votes in Delhi, says party president Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at Arvind Kejriwal’s electoral roll manipulation allegation, BJP presented videos claiming that the AAP government has been creating a fake voter base of people drawn from “Rohingya” and “Bangladeshi” communities over the past 10 years.

The party said that in one case from Moti Nagar, voter list entries show names and addresses where there is neither a house nor any residents present.

A newly installed electricity meter is seen on a roadside wall, with 24 votes registered at the location. In another video, said to be from Trilokpuri Assembly constituency, the BJP said 38 votes were found to be registered at a single-room flat, which, according to neighbours, has been locked for years.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva highlighted cases from Shahdara, Rajouri Garden, and Mustafabad, where 20 to 50 votes have been registered in one-room houses. In 99% of such cases, the registered voters belong to a particular community.

The Delhi BJP claimed that this pattern of fake voters is widespread across the city and demands an investigation.

Sachdeva stated that Kejriwal is scared because fake votes are being exposed. He alleged that these voter bases are funded by foreign donations and are bought by the AAP.

Now that their fraud has been uncovered, they fear losing in the upcoming elections. Sachdeva warned that under Rule 172 (BNS) of the Election Code, casting fake votes could result in one year of rigorous imprisonment. He vowed to prevent any fake votes, especially those by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, from being cast in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.