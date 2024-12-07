Cabinet nod to Rs 6.2k crore Metro Phase-IV expansion

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday approved extension of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro up to Nathupur (Kundli) in neighbouring Haryana. The about 26-km-long corridor under phase IV starting from Rithala will further enhance connectivity in northwest Delhi in areas such as Narela, Bawana and Rohini. The approval was accorded in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

The corridor is scheduled to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction.

“The completion cost of the project is `6,230 crore and it is to be implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), the existing 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Centre and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in four years,” said officials.

The proposed corridor is an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad—Rithala corridor. A part of this line — Tis Hazari–Shahdara section — was the first stretch of the Delhi Metro that was constructed and commissioned. This stretch was opened in 2002.