Cabinet nod to Rs 6.2k crore Metro Phase-IV expansion

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday approved extension of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro up to Nathupur (Kundli) in neighbouring Haryana. The about 26-km-long corridor under phase IV starting from Rithala will further enhance connectivity in northwest Delhi in areas such as Narela, Bawana and Rohini. The approval was accorded in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.
The corridor is scheduled to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction.
“The completion cost of the project is `6,230 crore and it is to be implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), the existing 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Centre and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in four years,” said officials.
The proposed corridor is an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad—Rithala corridor. A part of this line — Tis Hazari–Shahdara section — was the first stretch of the Delhi Metro that was constructed and commissioned. This stretch was opened in 2002.
The new stretch will comprise 21 stations.
“This new corridor of the phase-IV project will expand the reach of Delhi Metro network in NCR thereby further boosting the economy. This extension of the Red Line will reduce congestion on the roads, thus, will help in reducing the pollution caused by motor vehicles,” read a statement.
This corridor will be Delhi Metro’s fourth extension into Haryana. At present, it operates up to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.
“Construction of Phase-IV (three Priority Corridors), consisting of 65.202 km and 45 stations, is underway, and as of today, more than 56% of construction has been completed,” it added.