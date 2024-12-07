Delhi air was more ‘toxic’ in November than shown by CPCB, says report

NEW DELHI: A hyperlocal analysis of Delhi’s November pollution shows a much higher level of PM 2.5 air pollution than what it is being shown by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Moreover, the analysis also highlighted pollution trends across ten major cities in India using hyperlocal monitoring techniques from November 2024.

According to the CPCB data, based on 38 monitoring stations, an average of 248 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) of PM2.5 in the month of November. Further, the president's Estate doesn’t feature in the top polluted spot on the list.

However, hyperlocal analysis of different hotspots revealed that the Chandpur Village, northwest Delhi was the highest polluted area at 391 µg/m3, followed by President’s Estate in central Delhi at 385 μg/m3 and Bavana at 373 μg/m3.

“The granular analysis using Google Maps AQ data and CPCB monitoring data show the area near the President’s Estate as a hotspot, however, the government monitoring network does not have this area within the top 5 in Delhi,” says Kevin Joshi a Data Analyst at Respirer Living Sciences (RLS), a leading climate-tech startup in India.