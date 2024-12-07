Delhi excise policy case: Delhi court directs CBI to file list of unrelied documents

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court, on Friday, adjourned the Delhi Excise Policy case to December 13, directing the CBI to file a list of unrelied and other relevant documents by the next hearing.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order after submissions from the accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia, and BRS leader K. Kavitha, who appeared via video conferencing. The defence argued that certain notices issued to witnesses and related documents had not been supplied to them.

In response, the CBI stated that the documents in question are part of the case diary and cannot be provided to the accused. However, the agency agreed to file a list of these documents by the next court date.

The case revolves around alleged irregularities in the nowscrapped Delhi Excise Policy, with Kejriwal and Sisodia accused of playing pivotal roles.

The CBI has identified Kejriwal as a “primary conspirator” and alleged that Vijay Nair, a former AAP media in-charge and close aide, maintained connections with liquor traders to facilitate kickbacks. According to the CBI, the Delhi cabinet granted ex-post facto approval to many excise policyrelated decisions, including increasing liquor wholesalers’ profit margin from 5% to 12%.