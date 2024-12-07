Delhi HC denies Kejriwal's plea for early hearing in Excise policy case

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant an early hearing for AAP leader and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the alleged excise policy scam.

The court upheld the scheduled hearing date of December 20, advising the parties to exchange documents before the proceedings. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, presiding over the case, directed that the matter would be heard as per the original schedule. Kejriwal had sought an expedited hearing, citing new clarifications by the ED and the absence of a sanction copy, but the court found no immediate grounds to alter the timeline.

The plea, filed by Kejriwal, challenges the trial court’s cognisance of the charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It argued that prior sanction under Section 197(1) of the CrPC was necessary, as Kejriwal held public of fice during the alleged offence. Last month, the High Court issued a notice to the ED, seeking its response to Kejriwal’s plea and the associated trial court proceedings.

While the ED has accused AAP leaders of benefiting from kickbacks and influencing election outcomes through the alleged scam, Kejriwal remains out on bail in both ED and CBI investigations linked to the now-defunct excise policy.

The ED’s case alleges that the excise policy was designed to enable cartel formation and illicit benefits for AAP leaders, including kickbacks from liquor businesses. The charges claim that preferential treatment, such as license fee waivers and relief during the pandemic, was granted in exchange for financial benefits.