Delhi L-G directs inquiry into DUSIB's 30-year delay in revising ground rent policies

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has expressed displeasure over the lackadaisical approach of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in not revising the ground rent of its land and properties, thereby causing huge losses to the public exchequer.

Saxena directed CEO DUSIB to conduct inquiry and fix responsibility on erring officers and asked to frame policy for ground rent of their land within 30 days.

The issue came to light during a hearing of an appeal petition filed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) against DUSIB, wherein it was found that DUSIB had not revised the rent to be charged by it from HPCL despite mandatory provisions for the same being there.

In 1984, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted two plots of land in ShahzadaBagh Industrial Area and Sarai Basti Rohtak Road to HPCL for setting up filling stations on a 10-year lease. The agreement stipulated that the rent would be revised every five years. After DUSIB was constituted in 2010, the properties were transferred to it, and the responsibility for charging rent was assigned to the board.

However, the revision of ground rent after every five years as stipulated by the agreement of 1984 was not undertaken for nearly 30 years and DUSIB suddenly raised a random demand of Rs 35 crore in 2018 along with interests on HPCL. L-G Saxena, while hearing the matter, observed that the case highlights the negligence of DUSIB officials responsible for land and property administration. He emphasised that these officials should have taken proactive steps to protect DUSIB’s interests by timely revising the ground rent.

To address the issue, the L-G has directed the CEO of DUSIB to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and identify the officers responsible for the lapse.