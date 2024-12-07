Delhi police nab thieves posing as 'deaf and mute' with stolen phones, gadgets

NEW DELHI: Thievery is no easy feat - it requires courage. But even the bold aren’t always successful.

Two thieves, posing as 'deaf and mute' to avoid capture, were arrested by Delhi Police after a series of targeted thefts across the city. The duo, identified as P Karthik from Andhra Pradesh and Balan from Tamil Nadu, had been stealing mobile phones, laptops, and other high-end electronics from student areas in Delhi-NCR.

The pair, aware that students often possess valuable gadgets, had developed a clever strategy to escape detection. If caught, they would pretend to be mute and deaf, communicating only through gestures, hoping to avoid questions and suspicion.

Their ruse was nearly successful when Delhi Police’s Special Staff team stopped them during a routine check on their motorcycle travelling from Gurugram to Nehru Place.