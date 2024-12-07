DPCC to begin another waste-to-energy plant in Bawana amid locals' opposition over air pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has planned to establish another waste-to-energy plant in Bawana. For this, the agency has sought comments from the common people, experts and organisations before finalising the detai led project report.

Suggestions can be mailed to msdpcc@nic.in till December 26. A public hearing will be held on December 27.

The move came after a recent controversy related to Okhla waste-to-energy plant, where residents of nearby localities raised strong objections to its operationalisation.

Locals complained about the high level of air pollution due to the operation of the Okhla plant, which was started in 2012. People living in its vicinity complained of the aggravated health impact of the toxin released by the incineration of trash.

The executive summary stated that urbanisation and industrialisation have taken place very rapidly in northwest Delhi, leading to an uptick in garbage generation. Therefore, it was proposed that a waste-to-energy plant be built there.

The plant will be built by Jindal Urban Waste Management (Bawana) Limited which is already handling the Okhla waste-to-energy plant. The DPCC’s summary also stated that air pollution may increase during the construction of the plant.

The body suggested measures like dust separation, emission control system and regular monitoring during the construction.