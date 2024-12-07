In a Korean universe

The Korean wave is riding high across India. A recent lineup of festivals in the capital — from The Korea Travel Fiesta and Rang De Korea held in October, to K-Food Universe in November are a testament to Delhiites’ Korea-love. Adding to the list is Korean beauty, entertainment and lifestyle festival, kosmos, organised by health and beauty platform kindlife. Starting today, it brings trend-setting Korean beauty brands such as COSRX, Skinfood, iUNIK, and Secret Key, amongst others.

The festival also brings Korean celebrity Jung Jiwoo’s beauty brand Neaf Neaf, specialising in skincare. “India is the fastest growing market for K-Beauty. The love for Korean culture goes beyond beauty, and we’re excited to bridge the gap by curating the best experiences specially for Gen Z in India,” says Radhika Ghai, Founder and CEO of kindlife.

According to a report by German survey platform Statistica, the Korean beauty product market in India is set to grow from 531 million US dollars in 2022 to 1.3 billion US dollars by 2032. The popularity of Korean beauty products, “lies in its high-quality, and highly efficacious ingredients. The rise of the Hallyu wave, including K-pop music and dance, K-drama, and Korean culture, has also played a pivotal role,” says Ghai.

She pinpoints some Korean beauty trends that have become popular this year.

“The hallmark of K-beauty has always been its emphasis on multi-step skincare routines. It’s a form of self-care and mindfulness. In 2024, this trend has evolved into a holistic ritual, where individuals not only focus on achieving clear, and glowing skin but also make time for themselves. Secondly, there’s a shift in the growing movement towards customising AM and PM skincare routines with specific active ingredients. Thirdly, masking is seen as a deeply restorative ritual.

A global interest in Korean masks that provide instant hydration, detoxification, or targeted treatment for specific skin concerns like acne or pigmentation, is seen,” she adds.