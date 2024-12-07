In the Hood

"When no one is listening, the beat is listening,” declares a Delhi-based rapper in a YouTube vlog by Suraj Prince. This simple yet profound statement captures the essence of hip hop—a culture that has been flourishing in the neighbourhoods of Delhi. TMS delves into the beats, battles, and creative defiance of this movement, speaking to artists at its forefront and emerging talents alike.

Aditya Tiwari, aka MC Kode, is a pivotal figure in Delhi’s hip hop landscape. A co-founder of Spit Dope Inc., a decade-old hip hop collective, Kode reflects on the culture’s journey: “I think the discovery of hip-hop stopped when Bollywood made a film about it. That’s where the roots fell. Now it’s just capitalism—get the hustle out, get one show out. Even Indian Idol has Badshah on it now. They’ve been selling hip-hop.”

Despite its commercialisation, Kode views hip-hop as a radical force capable of challenging societal norms. “Hip hop gave the youth a space, a community, and tools. The rage bottled up inside, those emotions—letting it loose is deeply personal. Battle rap, for instance, is a way to prove yourself and demand that people listen to you,” he says.

Kode’s personal story is deeply intertwined with Delhi’s hip-hop rise. Growing up in the city, he began writing battle raps on Orkut in the early 2010s to process his grief after his father’s suicide. Founding Spit Dope became a natural extension of his need for creative and emotional release. “Building Spit Dope and holding onto this art form carries individual value for the artist and the culture,” he reflects.

Hauz Khas, the birthplace

“It started with something Delhi didn’t have,” Kode recalls. “In Nepal, Pakistan, America, even Russia, hip hop always existed. In India, when we started Spit Dope, hip hop was confined to people who knew about it in their bedrooms.”

Spit Dope catalysed a movement. “Seedhe Maut started with Spit Dope. Building a community isn’t a one-man job. Everyone kept each other grounded. Back then, we began meeting every weekend at Hauz Khas,” he says.