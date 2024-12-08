Man stabbed to death in row over flushing toilet in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was allegedly killed while two others sustained injuries in a violent clash over a common toilet not being flushed in south Delhi’s Govindpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Sudheer, was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds, reportedly made with a kitchen knife, in his chest, scalp, and face.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, said officials. His brother Prem, 22, is still undergoing treatment and their friend, Sagar, was given a discharge after preliminary treatment.

Sharing details of the case, DCP (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding quarrel between neighbours was received around 12 am in Govindpuri police station after which the police rushed to the spot where they found that three injured people have been taken to AIIMS trauma centre.