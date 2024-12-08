Man stabbed to death in row over flushing toilet in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was allegedly killed while two others sustained injuries in a violent clash over a common toilet not being flushed in south Delhi’s Govindpuri area, police said on Saturday.
The deceased, Sudheer, was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds, reportedly made with a kitchen knife, in his chest, scalp, and face.
He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, said officials. His brother Prem, 22, is still undergoing treatment and their friend, Sagar, was given a discharge after preliminary treatment.
Sharing details of the case, DCP (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding quarrel between neighbours was received around 12 am in Govindpuri police station after which the police rushed to the spot where they found that three injured people have been taken to AIIMS trauma centre.
The fight broke out late Friday night between the siblings and a family who lived on the first floor of the same building. According to police, Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a minor boy attacked the three youths, when Sudheer objected to the toilet not being flushed.
“Both parties were tenants on the first floor of the building and had a common toilet. The quarrel started when Bhikam’s youngest son used the common toilet and didn’t flush,” police said in a statement.
A case of murder has been registered and Bhikam and his family have been apprehended for investigation, they said.
Victim Sudheer was a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district. The accused Bhikam works at building materials shop in Govindpuri. “Further investigation is underway in the matter,” the DCP added.