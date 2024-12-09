Delhi Assembly polls: AAP names 20 candidates in second list; Sisodia fielded from Jangpura

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, fielding senior party leader Manish Sisodia from the Jangpura seat.

Educator Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the AAP, has been fielded from the Patparganj seat, which is held by Sisodia in the current assembly.

The list also includes the names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the AAP.