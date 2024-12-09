Former CM Arvind Kejriwal again raises pitch on law and order

NEW DELHI: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, during a padyatra in Karol Bagh on Sunday, raised concerns about the law and order situation in Delhi.

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said the BJP-led central government has failed to ensure safety for Delhi’s residents and vowed to unite the city in demanding better security measures.

Kejriwal said he has been receiving complaints from residents about safety concerns. “I am deeply concerned...From morning till evening, I roam around Delhi, meet people, and everywhere I go, people tell me the same thing—that they feel scared to even step out on the streets.”

“Early yesterday morning, in Vishwas Nagar near Shahdara, a businessman went for a walk in the park. On his way back, two boys on a motorcycle shot him eight times. A little later, news came that someone had stabbed another person to death in Govindpuri. Just a week ago, a police constable was stabbed to death in the same locality,” the AAP supremo said.