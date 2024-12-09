No more hair fall

Is your hair falling in clumps? Are you scared of shampooing and combing your hair because you know there will be so many strands in the combs? Do you get embarrassed with the falling hair on your clothes? Most people never get to the root cause of falling hair and start reacting only when it is too late. Falling hair may be due to dandruff, prolonged illness, inadequate diet, stress, hereditary factors, insufficient diet, no hair care program and also because of the changing weather.

For hair care, massage them with a combination of pure almond oil and castor oil and steam them, twice a week. After massaging, make the following hair pack: 2 tsp each of amla, reetha, shikakai, fenugreek, triphala and brahmi powder. Mix with 2 eggs and apply all over the hair. Leave on for 30-40 minutes. Do this after oiling hair, twice a week. The use of henna thickens and conditions hair and is a natural dye hence it’s safe for usage. Dandruff also leads to hair loss. Never use other people’s combs and brushes and disinfect your hair tools with Dettol. If you suffer from dandruff, massage your hair with warm coconut oil and apply the juice of 2 lemons. Then steam your hair and leave it on with oil for about 2 hours. Shampoo with a mild shampoo. This should be done 2-3 times a week.

Diet plays an important role in improving skin and hair quality. One can take raw foods such as carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, celery, spinach, cauliflower, fruits and plenty of green vegetables. Dairy products like milk, paneer, curd, and cheese can also be consumed. The taking of multivitamins is also essential as many times, internal weakness or the diet that we take is insufficient and leads to hair fall. I would recommend the intake of chyawanprash, especially in winter as it has high Vitamin C being amla-based. During monsoon, take lime water instead. Also increase iron intake by consuming bitter gourd, and spinach amongst other iron-rich foods.You may not believe it but a regular exercise programme will also help hair growth. It increases blood circulation and helps to take out the toxins from the body. Drink at least 10-12 glasses of water daily as this helps flush out accumulated toxins in the body. Avoid sugary, very spicy and fried foods.

Stress also leads to severe hair loss so take up a hobby to de-stress. Now that you have some natural tips and recipes, start right away.

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature

care expert@suparnatrikha