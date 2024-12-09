Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Several private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting swift action by authorities.
According to the Delhi police, threats were reported from more than 40 schools.
The threats were issued via email, with the sender demanding $30,000 in ransom to prevent the detonation of explosives purportedly planted inside the school buildings.
The mail read, "I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive $30,000, I will detonate the bombs."
This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.
Delhi Police, in collaboration with bomb disposal squads and other emergency services, launched immediate investigations and search operations.
The schools were promptly evacuated, and students, staff, and parents were assured that their safety remains the top priority.
As of now, no explosives have been found, but investigations are ongoing. Authorities have ramped up security in and around all educational institutions across the city.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security.
"After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi," Atishi posted on X.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order.
"The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.