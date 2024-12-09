Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Several private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting swift action by authorities.

According to the Delhi police, threats were reported from more than 40 schools.

The threats were issued via email, with the sender demanding $30,000 in ransom to prevent the detonation of explosives purportedly planted inside the school buildings.

The mail read, "I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive $30,000, I will detonate the bombs."

This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.