Tech corner

Amp Workout Machine
Amp is a connected fitness device for full-body workouts tailored to hit all muscle groups. Amp is easy to use and lets you train muscle groups with ease and hundreds of movements. An Amp dial lets you effortlessly control weight and resistance modes. The amp digital app is your personal trainer syncing seamlessly with the amp device to provide you personalised, result-yielding workouts. Pre-order now. ampfit.com
Rs 1.51 lakh
Ambrane AeroBliss Auto
With high levels of air pollution everywhere currently, it’s prudent to invest in an air purifier for homes; Ambrane has gone one step further and introduced a splendid and compact air purifier for your car! The AeroBliss Auto is a portable air purifier and aroma diffuser that fits into your vehicle’s cupholder and ensures clean air, thanks to a 4-layer filtration system (Pre filter, HEPA 13, Active Carbon and Negative Ion Tech). I tested the air quality (with a PRANA air quality monitor) pre-and-post using the Aerobliss Auto and found a remarkably positive difference using AeroBliss. The purifier helps filter larger and smaller dust particles, pollen, dander, smoke, odours, VOCs, and negative ion tech captures unwanted microbes. AeroBliss is a superb must-buy product from Ambrane! ambraneindia.com
Rs 2,399
UNIX Mystic Speaker
Mystic is a wireless BT speaker from UNIX with a built-in karaoke mic designed to elevate every celebration. Mystic has a 1200mAh battery (six hours of playtime) and can be recharged fully in 1-2 hours. Mystic is ideal for group outings, parties, and get-togethers. The karaoke mic offers a voice-changing function while the speaker doubles back for hands-free calling and voice assistant support. unixindia.com
Rs 899
Agaro Regency
Agaro’s Regency Air Fryer has a 12L large capacity and 1,800 watts of power at its disposal. It also operates between 80° and 200°c utilising heat circulation technology to help you cook healthier food. With multiple functions, Regency is ideal for modern cooking needs. amazon.in agarolifestyle.com
Rs 8,899
Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian@gmail.com