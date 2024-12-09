Tech corner

Amp Workout Machine

Amp is a connected fitness device for full-body workouts tailored to hit all muscle groups. Amp is easy to use and lets you train muscle groups with ease and hundreds of movements. An Amp dial lets you effortlessly control weight and resistance modes. The amp digital app is your personal trainer syncing seamlessly with the amp device to provide you personalised, result-yielding workouts. Pre-order now. ampfit.com

Rs 1.51 lakh

Ambrane AeroBliss Auto

With high levels of air pollution everywhere currently, it’s prudent to invest in an air purifier for homes; Ambrane has gone one step further and introduced a splendid and compact air purifier for your car! The AeroBliss Auto is a portable air purifier and aroma diffuser that fits into your vehicle’s cupholder and ensures clean air, thanks to a 4-layer filtration system (Pre filter, HEPA 13, Active Carbon and Negative Ion Tech). I tested the air quality (with a PRANA air quality monitor) pre-and-post using the Aerobliss Auto and found a remarkably positive difference using AeroBliss. The purifier helps filter larger and smaller dust particles, pollen, dander, smoke, odours, VOCs, and negative ion tech captures unwanted microbes. AeroBliss is a superb must-buy product from Ambrane! ambraneindia.com

Rs 2,399