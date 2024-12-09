The cost of pollution: Delhi’s construction workers bear the brunt of winter pollution measures

November’s plunge in air quality to the “severe” category under the Air Quality Index (AQI) triggered a blanket ban on all non-essential construction work. This directive halted activities across hundreds of sites, leaving thousands of workers jobless. For these labourers, the bans are not just an inconvenience—they represent a significant disruption to their already precarious existence.
Shambhu Kushwaha, a worker from Bihar, described how his family went without food for an entire day due to the sudden halt in work. “I used to earn roughly 500 rupees a day, but I haven’t been able to find work for several weeks now. If this continues, I don’t know how I will feed my family,” he said. For daily earners like him, the loss of even a single day’s wages can destabilize household finances.
Some workers have also sought alternative means of income. Jitendra, a welder from Madhya Pradesh, has begun washing utensils at a Dhaba to make ends meet. However, such options are limited and unreliable, leaving most labourers with no choice but to contemplate returning to their hometowns.
Desperation has led some workers to flout the ban, risking fines and legal action. In south Delhi’s Kailash Colony, laborers continue working under the cover of temporary tin enclosures. A security guard at one such site revealed, “When authorities come, they pretend to be just staying here. They are taking the risk because they have no other option.”
Others, like Naresh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, remain unaware of the restrictions altogether. Employed at a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) construction site in Sarai Kale Khan, Kumar said, “Nobody told us to stop work. If they do, I’ll have to go back home.” Public sector projects like RRTS, deemed “essential services,” are exempt from the ban, but their workers are still worried about the future.
Demands for compensation
On November 27, hundreds of construction workers staged a protest near the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s office in Civil Lines on Wednesday, demanding compensation for income losses caused by the ongoing ban.
Organized by the Building Workers Union, affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), the workers submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor’s office and the Labor Department, urging immediate action. They demanded increased daily compensation rates—Rs 783 for unskilled workers, Rs 868 for skilled workers, and Rs 954 for highly skilled workers—and called for a structured policy to address livelihood losses during pollution-related restrictions and strikes.
Protesters, carrying placards with messages like “Stop attacking the livelihood of workers” and “We demand daily minimum wage, fair compensation,” marched from the Sushruta Trauma Centre to the Lieutenant Governor’s office but were stopped by police. “During the Covid-19 lockdown, the government provided Rs 5,000 monthly assistance to workers. Why can’t they do the same now?” asked Madan Bhatri, a worker from Bihar.
The union also demanded a five per cent allocation in the Delhi government’s budget for worker welfare and action against alleged corruption in labour offices, which they claim hinders access to government benefits.
A spokesperson for the union called for sustainable measures to address workers’ recurring financial distress, emphasizing the need to balance pollution control with livelihood protection. Authorities said they are reviewing the memorandum and considering workers’ demands.
Govt compensation: Too little, Too late
On December 3, the Delhi government announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 8,000 each to over 90,000 registered construction workers impacted by the ban.
The decision was made during a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma. Officials stated the move aligns with a recent Supreme Court directive requiring NCR states to report on whether subsistence allowances had been provided to affected workers.
According to an official document, the Board resolved to release the ex gratia payment of Rs 8,000 to eligible workers after verifying their status as construction workers. The Supreme Court’s November 25 order was set as the cut-off date for determining active membership. A total of 90,759 registered workers were identified as tentative beneficiaries of the allowance.
The subsistence amount will be deposited directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The eligibility of beneficiaries will be confirmed through physical verification. The identified workers had self-certified that they worked for at least 90 days in the previous year, though this certification was not verified at the time of registration.
To streamline the verification process, the Board launched a bilingual online portal where workers can submit required details. SMS notifications have also been sent to registered workers to guide them through the process. Once verified, the financial aid will be transferred to their accounts.
A few days later, the Supreme Court reprimanded senior Delhi bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary, over unpaid dues to construction workers. The court had previously directed that workers impacted by the ban, implemented on November 18 under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), should be compensated promptly to prevent undue hardship.
While the Delhi government had announced financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per worker for over 90,000 registered workers, only a partial payment of Rs 2,000 had been disbursed. Expressing frustration, the court asked, “When will you pay the balance? You want workers to starve? This is a welfare state.” Warning of a contempt notice, the court emphasized the urgency of full compensation.
In response, the Chief Secretary, attending the hearing online, assured the court that the remaining amount would be disbursed immediately, stating that the initial payment was meant to provide “immediate succour.”
The hearing also highlighted discrepancies in worker registration and data accuracy. The court questioned whether the government had a precise count of construction workers, pointing out that effective welfare measures depend on comprehensive registration. Justice Abhay S Oka pressed officials, asking if the figure of 90,693 workers was definitive and warning of potential consequences if inaccuracies were found.
Officials admitted the need for re-verification of the worker database. The court also inquired about steps taken to identify unregistered workers, underscoring the importance of including all eligible individuals in welfare schemes.
Spiraling Costs and Delayed Projects
The construction industry, which contributes significantly to Delhi’s economy, also bears the brunt of the bans. Builders lament the financial losses and logistical challenges caused by work stoppages. Sandeep Soni, a builder with six active sites, said, “Seventy per cent of my labourers have left. Even after restrictions are lifted, it will take 10 days to bring them back.”
Industry experts like Ramesh Menon of Delhi Consortiums argue that the repeated bans reflect a lack of effective long-term planning. “We face the same situation every year because there’s no comprehensive pollution-control plan. Temporary bans don’t address the larger problem of dust on roads or illegal constructions,” Menon said.
While acknowledging the importance of pollution control, developers called for exemptions for RERA-compliant projects, citing their adherence to strict environmental norms. G Hari Babu, National President of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), argued that RERA-approved projects already implement stringent pollution-control measures, ensuring minimal dust and emissions. “These regulated projects should not be grouped under the blanket ban. Halting them disrupts timelines, affects financial obligations, and creates ripple effects across the supply chain, contractors, and labourers,” he said.
Developers emphasized that the ban impacts critical infrastructure projects like roads, highways, and pipelines, which are essential for public welfare. Manoj Gaur, President of CREDAI-NCR, expressed the industry’s support for the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) mandate but urged authorities to consider the financial and logistical implications of halting compliant construction activities. “The real estate sector, one of the largest employers of unskilled labour, suffers financially during these bans. Activities that do not contribute to dust levels could be exempted from GRAP under National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines,” Gaur said.
The developers highlighted the cascading effects of such restrictions on project budgets, financial commitments to institutions, and penalties under RERA for delayed delivery. “Timely delivery is a stringent requirement under RERA, and delays result in penalties, increasing project costs. With numerous units under construction and buyers awaiting possession, exempting near-completion RERA-approved projects could strike a balance between public health and economic stability,” Gaur added.
Many customers awaiting possession of their flats concur with this view. We have been waiting for almost 10 years to move into our own flat in Noida. We were supposed to receive possession this December, but this has been delayed yet again for 3 months as a result of the ban,” said Pushkar Shrivastav.
Traders’ loss
The escalating air pollution crisis is not just impacting the construction sector but the trade sector as well, with losses estimated at nearly 20%, according to Praveen Khandelwal, Chandni Chowk MP and secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). He stated that both the deteriorating air quality and the pollution-control measures have curtailed consumer activity, causing a sharp decline in business.
Major commercial hubs such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, and Lajpat Nagar have reported reduced customer footfall due to the combined effects of worsening pollution and regulatory restrictions, including the odd-even vehicle scheme. Khandelwal highlighted that heightened pollution levels discourage people from visiting crowded markets, exacerbating the downturn in trade.
The movement of goods has also been disrupted by restrictions on diesel vehicles, particularly trucks, which are essential for Delhi’s role as a critical hub for distributive trade. These restrictions have delayed transportation, increased logistical costs, and created supply chain bottlenecks, severely affecting businesses dependent on timely deliveries. Seasonal enterprises tied to festivals and weddings have been hit the hardest, as pollution-related curbs often coincide with their peak sales periods.
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in markets such as South Extension, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, and Pitampura are bearing the brunt of these disruptions. Reduced customer visits and supply chain issues have led to substantial revenue declines for these businesses. Health concerns arising from poor air quality have further compounded the challenges, with many workers suffering from pollution-induced ailments. Migrant labourers are leaving the city due to deteriorating living conditions, worsening workforce shortages and operational inefficiencies.
Businesses are also incurring additional costs to combat the effects of pollution, such as investing in air purifiers and masks to protect employees and customers. Khandelwal noted that these expenses add to the financial strain on traders who are already reeling from decreased revenues.
To address these challenges, Khandelwal proposed involving trade associations in policymaking to ensure balanced measures, promoting eco-friendly logistics solutions like electric trucks to maintain supply chain continuity, and providing financial support through tax reliefs or subsidies. He emphasized that Delhi’s trade sector, especially small traders, faces a dual burden of pollution and regulatory restrictions, urging collaborative efforts between the government and business communities to mitigate the crisis.
The Human Cost
Behind the statistics and policy debates are the individual stories of workers struggling to survive. Rakesh Kumar, a father of two, has been trying to save money for his children’s education but finds it increasingly difficult. “Every year, work stops, and we barely manage to get by. How can I pay for my son’s studies if I have no regular work for months?” he said.
For many, the health risks posed by pollution are overshadowed by the immediate need to earn a livelihood. “Working in this air is hard, but sitting idle is worse,” said Sandeep Vishwakarma, a worker from Uttar Pradesh. The situation is especially dire for unskilled workers and women, who are often paid less and have fewer opportunities to find alternative jobs.
The seasonal nature of construction bans creates a vicious cycle of poverty for labourers. Praveen, a worker from Jharkhand, explained how he is forced to borrow money at high interest rates during work stoppages. “When work resumes, most of my earnings go into repaying debts,” he said.
The uncertainty also disrupts families, with some sending their children back to their hometowns to study while others inadvertently expose them to child labour. Priya, a 16-year-old daughter of construction workers, has stopped going to school and helps out her family by working as a domestic help.
Other sources of dust pollution
According to a recent study by IIT Delhi, construction contributes 10-30% of dust pollution, but other sources like garbage burning and unpaved roads account for a more significant share. Hemant Jain, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Pausing new construction while allowing pre-planned activities could reduce disruptions without compromising pollution control.”
The Road Ahead
Experts argue that a more nuanced approach is needed to tackle Delhi’s pollution crisis without disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities. Suggestions include exempting pre-approved projects, focusing on dust mitigation, and targeting significant pollution sources like vehicular emissions and unpaved roads. Hemant Jain, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Pausing new construction while allowing pre-planned activities could reduce disruptions without compromising pollution control.” As Delhi continues to grapple with its annual air pollution crisis, construction workers remain among the hardest hit. While temporary measures like financial aid can provide some relief, a long-term strategy is essential to address the root causes of pollution and ensure sustainable livelihoods for labourers. For now, workers like Shambhu and Rakesh Kumar can only hope that the city will find a way to balance public health and economic stability. “We are not asking for lifetime support,” Rakesh said. “Just enough for a short while to make ends meet.”