Two students jump to death from PG facility in Delhi's Rohini

NEW DELHI: Two students allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of their paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, an official said.

He said the students were pursuing BBA from the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

"We received information that two students jumped from a building on Monday morning in K N Katzu area. Police teams have been rushed to the spot. The matter is under investigation," a senior police officer said.

Further details awaited.