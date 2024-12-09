Winter nights: Delhi government sets up 235 shelters for homeless

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has installed 235 pagoda tents across the city to provide refuge to homeless individuals during the harsh winter nights as part of the Delhi government’s 2024-25 winter action plan.

Launched on November 15, the plan includes the setting up of 250 tents, with the remaining 15 reserved for emergencies.

Each tent is equipped with essential facilities such as mattresses, blankets, toilets, and health checkups, along with three daily meals. “Security measures have also been taken, with three guards assigned for each tent working eight-hour shifts,” an official said. Additionally, permanent shelter buildings are being upgraded with geysers and other amenities to enhance comfort during the cold months.