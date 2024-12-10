AAP legal cell chief challenges BCI ouster in Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The controversy surrounding Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, AAP Legal Cell chief and former vice chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, escalated on Monday as he moved the HC challenging his removal by Bar Council of India (BCI). The dismissal came in light of allegations questioning the legitimacy of his LLB (Hons) degree.

Nasiar’s petition, filed through Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, was urgently mentioned before a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

The decision to remove Nasiar followed a inquiry that revealed inconsistencies in his academic credentials. In a meeting on December 7, the BCI directed the Bar Council of Delhi’s secretary to seek a CBI inquiry into the authenticity of Nasiar’s degree, purportedly issued by Indore’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. As per the BCI, an inspection of PMB Gujarati Arts and Law College, where Nasiar claimed to have earned his degree, revealed that the institution was not authorised to offer the law degree during the period in question.