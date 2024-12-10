AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to Delhi schools

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP on Monday voiced concern over the bomb threats received by several schools in Delhi and accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to ensure the safety of residents in the national capital. More than 40 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, said police. Most schools that received the threat suspended classes and sent students back home.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Union home minister Amit Shah and said that people of the national capital have never seen such a bad state of law and order before.

“The situation of law and order in Delhi is getting worse every day. Now our children are not safe, as bomb threats are received in many schools and this is not the first time,” he said. “There has been a blast outside a CRPF school in Rohini, so it is not that only threats are being received,” Kejriwal added.

Speaking about the rising crime incidents in the city, the AAP supremo said, “Just yesterday or the day before, in Vishwas Nagar, a trader dealing in utensils was shot multiple times in broad daylight. In Govindpuri, a person was stabbed to death. In the same area, a police constable was also stabbed to death. A few days prior, in Panchsheel Enclave, an elderly person was stabbed to death at night. Before that, in Naraina Gaon, a man was murdered, and six months earlier, his brother was killed. Such incidents are happening daily.”

“Women are not safe anywhere, and now even children are not secure. Bomb threats are being received at airports, schools, colleges and various locations. Delhi never witnessed such poor conditions of law and order,” he added.

The AAP chief also questioned Shah’s response to the rising security concerns, demanding to know what steps have been taken to ensure the safety of Delhi’s people. He said, “I want to ask Union home minister what he is doing to tackle this law and order situation. I would also request him to meet the people of Delhi and assure them of safety and security.” Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi charged that the Centre has failed in its only responsibility of providing safety to the people of Delhi.

Second incident this year

This is the second time this year that a large number of schools in Delhi received bomb threats. In May, over 200 schools, hospitals, and other important government installations received a similar kind of bomb threat, but the case remain unsolved as the sender had used a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to send the e-mails. As assembly elections approach, the political tension over the issue of the city’s law and order has been intensifying between the AAP and the BJP. AAP is eyeing to win a third consecutive full-term after winning 62 out of 70 seats in 2020 polls