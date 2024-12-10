Central Universities’ teachers body meets at JNU to elect office-bearers

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations (FEDCUTA) held its annual meeting of its National Executive on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University to elect the members of its Secretariat for the coming two years, that is, January 2025 to December 2026. The President and Secretaries of the Teachers’ Associations of the many Central Universities attended the meeting.

Prof Moushumi Basu (president, JNUTA) was elected as the president of the association, while Prof Devashish Sengupta ( president, AUTA) and Dr Shabana Kesar (President, MANUUTA) were elected as the vice presidents. Dr Anil Meena (Secretary, DUTA) was elected as the Secretary and Dr Muzzammil Hussain (General Secretary, A-CURE) was elected as the joint secretary. Meanwhile, Prof Majid Jamil (President, JTA) was elected as the Treasurer.

The following were elected to the Secretariat of the FEDCUTA for the period 1.1.2025 – 31.12.2026. The teachers association which participated were Aligarh Muslim University Teachers Association (AMUTA), Assam University Teachers Association (AUTA), Association of Central University of Rajasthan Employees (A-CURE), Central University of Gujarat Teachers Association (CUGTA), Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), Indira Gandhi National Open University Teachers Association (IGNOUTA), Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers Association (JNUTA), Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers Association (MANUUTA), Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA).