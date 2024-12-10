Comics, Cosplay, Craziness

If you are a comic fan and you are looking for your tribe, Comic Con is your place. Over the years, with creative convergence of storytelling, Comic Con has become a favourite destination for comic book enthusiasts and all those who want to let their hair down once in a while. The recently concluded event at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, on December 8 attracted thousands of enthusiasts, influencers, comic book lovers and anime fans. The event transformed Delhi into a multiverse hub, featuring cosplay characters such as Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman and many more. From cosplay competitions, merchandise sales, gaming tournaments and immersive zones, the comic convention brought the “reel” world into the real one.
This year’s event attracted big brands as usual. Sponsors like Maruti Suzuki, Crunchyroll, and Yamaha India made the Delhi Comic Con an unforgettable experience. “This is the first time Yamaha is coming to Delhi Comic Con,” a Yamaha official said. “We are giving our visitors a real-life experience of racing on a track. We have samurais clicking pictures. We are also offering the gamers to race on Buddh International Circuit tracks with our MotoGP team.”
Children were seen interacting and taking pictures with cosplayers dressed as beloved superheroes and anime figures. Stalls like Nerd Arena and Superhero Toystore offered limited edition action figures and signed comics. From toys and collectibles to apparel, children were taking a piece of their favourite fandom home. Eyes wide with wonder, Ishra from Gurugram says: “My favourite character is Spiderman as he saves people with his web-throw.”
Stars at the show
In its 12th year, Comic Con brings new features creating a sense of community among fans and creators. The online streaming platform for anime, Crunchyroll, has tapped into the anime boom and is making it big with their Solo Leveling Dome. Fans got a No.1 Issue of Radiant Black, a Solo Levelling poster, and a commemorative Comic Con India bag.
To make the event even bigger, international artists like Ryan North and Jason Loo signed posters, comic books and T-shirts for their fans.
Author of many NYT-bestselling and Eisner-Award-winning comics, including Fantastic Four, Jughead and Star Trek: Lower Decks, Ryan North says, “I started reading comics at 23 and one day realised that I want to make one too. I started with a webcomic called Dinosaur Comics. It’s very gratifying to meet your fans and know that they enjoy your work.” He says Delhi has been “very kind and the culture has a depth to it”.
Jason Loo, a Toronto-based cartoonist who has worked for various Marvel comics such as Werewolf by Night, Dazzler and Spider Boy, says, “Comic is a great form of storytelling. At 13, I decided to tell my own stories and went to an art school in Canada to define my skills. I can write 5-8 comic scripts at the same time. I want to tell as many stories as I can for the rest of my life. There was a time when the editors wanted me to write bloody, gory scenes for Marvel. I was getting paid to tell dark stories.” He says his favourite character is Multiple Man as he multiplies when someone hits him. “Apart from comics, I work at a library and wish I could multiply.”
The event was a full package of entertainment with cameras taking shots of cosplayers, fans discussing their favourite superheroes, live performances by stand-up comedians, thrill of gaming arenas and much more. Stand-up comedians like Ravi Gupta, Ashish Solanki and Rohan Joshi, had fans double up with laughter at their performances. Musical acts of artists such as Panther and Fotty Seven added to the event.
Play acting
Cosplay was the beating heart of the event. People were seen dressed up as their favourite characters, from iconic superheroes to cartoon figures using handmade capes and other accessories. A cosplayer dressed as Hera from the upcoming movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim says, “I am playing the main character. It’s another female dominated movie. I love boss girls and Hera is a warrior princess.” She says cosmic play is her hobby and she couldn’t say no to the Warner Bros franchise.
People were seen standing in queue to get pictures with a group dressed as the Naruto cast. One of the members says, “I am playing Obito Uchiha. He wanted to be a Hukage but his friend killed his love. So he started the war against the world.”
For gamers and tech enthusiasts, the Nodwin Gaming Arena had features such as console gaming and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, allowing gamers to immerse themselves in virtual worlds. The Android Live was another eye-catching zone, showcasing the latest features in mobile technology. Bringing together the world of technology and games, features like “circle to search” and the Gemini overlay invited gamers to explore new opportunities within the mobile gaming landscape. This year, Delhi Comic Con 2024 was bigger and better.