Comics, Cosplay, Craziness

Stars at the show

In its 12th year, Comic Con brings new features creating a sense of community among fans and creators. The online streaming platform for anime, Crunchyroll, has tapped into the anime boom and is making it big with their Solo Leveling Dome. Fans got a No.1 Issue of Radiant Black, a Solo Levelling poster, and a commemorative Comic Con India bag.

To make the event even bigger, international artists like Ryan North and Jason Loo signed posters, comic books and T-shirts for their fans.

Author of many NYT-bestselling and Eisner-Award-winning comics, including Fantastic Four, Jughead and Star Trek: Lower Decks, Ryan North says, “I started reading comics at 23 and one day realised that I want to make one too. I started with a webcomic called Dinosaur Comics. It’s very gratifying to meet your fans and know that they enjoy your work.” He says Delhi has been “very kind and the culture has a depth to it”.

Jason Loo, a Toronto-based cartoonist who has worked for various Marvel comics such as Werewolf by Night, Dazzler and Spider Boy, says, “Comic is a great form of storytelling. At 13, I decided to tell my own stories and went to an art school in Canada to define my skills. I can write 5-8 comic scripts at the same time. I want to tell as many stories as I can for the rest of my life. There was a time when the editors wanted me to write bloody, gory scenes for Marvel. I was getting paid to tell dark stories.” He says his favourite character is Multiple Man as he multiplies when someone hits him. “Apart from comics, I work at a library and wish I could multiply.”

The event was a full package of entertainment with cameras taking shots of cosplayers, fans discussing their favourite superheroes, live performances by stand-up comedians, thrill of gaming arenas and much more. Stand-up comedians like Ravi Gupta, Ashish Solanki and Rohan Joshi, had fans double up with laughter at their performances. Musical acts of artists such as Panther and Fotty Seven added to the event.