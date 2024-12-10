In the long run

Model and actor Milind Soman is now a popular name among fitness enthusiasts. Milind, who’s seen crisscrossing the country’s roads barefoot, often along with his septuagenarian mother and wife. We spoke with him on his fitness journey and upcoming film, 'Emergency'. Excerpts:

Do you run regularly?

I have been running regularly every Sunday, for one event or the other. Otherwise, I don’t run a lot, but I try to be regular. Sometimes, I don’t run for a long time, because I’m travelling or something.

You said you don’t run a lot. But is there a target?

I’d like to run about 70 kilometres a week. But it doesn’t happen. So if I have half an hour, I do five kilometres. If I have two hours, I do 20 kilometres.

How do you manage to run barefoot?

It’s all about the technique. If you run using wrong techniques, you can get injured. But that is true to anything you do in your life. You do something in the wrong way, there will be bad consequences. If you do it correctly, then it will be fine. There is a myth that running is bad for the knees but I would say, running wrongly is bad for the knees. I run barefoot mostly because I don’t feel the impact at all.

How would one know the correct posture?

One wouldn’t know, one has to find it out, because it depends on your physiology. It depends on the weight of the different parts of your body, and how your body will adapt to the movement of running. Running is a natural movement like swimming. In swimming too, your strokes will be different from others, because the length of your limbs is different from others. There is no strict grammar; nothing is right or wrong.