MCD, DDA fined over environmental damage: Pollution body to NGT

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday that it has fined the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Rs 1 lakh each for their failure to prevent environmental damage. The fines were imposed following NGT’s directive to penalise both agencies for violating green norms.

The tribunal’s orders came while hearing a case concerning air and noise pollution caused by heavy vehicular traffic on the approach road of a residential colony in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi. The plea highlighted the movement of vehicles, such as dumper trucks, transporting goods to warehouses and cargo stores in the nearby Rangpuri village. It also alleged illegal dumping of construction and demolition debris in the area.

In its report dated December 9, the DPCC stated, “An order imposing environmental damage compensation of Rs 1 lakh was issued on October 28 to the deputy commissioner of MCD’s Najafgarh zone.” Similarly, a Rs 1 lakh penalty was imposed on the superintending engineer of the DDA.

Despite reminders issued to both authorities, the report noted that the fines remain unpaid. The NGT had earlier held the MCD and DDA accountable for lapses in controlling pollution and directed the DPCC to take necessary action to ensure compliance with green norms.