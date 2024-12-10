Rajouri Garden fire: FIR registered; Delhi CM Atishi orders citywide safety audit

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person after a fire broke out in a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market, forcing several students of a coaching institute to jump to an adjacent building, an official said on Tuesday.

"An FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered, based on the prima facie circumstances," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Police said they have launched further investigation into the matter and are checking the CCTV footage to investigate the cause.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited Rajouri Garden and talked to the shopkeepers.