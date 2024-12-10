Three dead, one injured as truck rams parked bus in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three people, including two women, were killed and one was injured when they were run over by a speeding truck at Vasant Kunj area of Southwest Delhi under the limits of VK North police station in the early hours of Monday around 4.45am, said police.

Officials said the victims, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were taking out their luggage from the rear side of the bus when the incident took place. Those dead include Abhishek (19), Nidhi (19), and Kanta Devi (50), said police. The injured has been identified as truck driver Tofeeq (25), a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan.

DCP (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said, “We received a PCR call around 4.45am regarding a fatal accident between Tata truck and Ashok Leyland bus in front of Lohmod Hotel, NH-48, towards Gurugram. A team rushed to the spot to inspect the site. All three bodies have been sent to Safdarjung Hospital. The injured truck driver is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered.”