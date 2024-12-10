Voter names’ deletion: AAP complains to election officials

NEW DELHI: The AAP has filed a complaint with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, alleging that attempts were being made for “bulk” deletion of voter names from the electoral rolls at the behest of the BJP.

The party has expressed concerns over the processing of these applications by EROs without uploading them on website, which is mandatory as per the Election Commission’s (EC) guidelines.

In the letter, AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta has demanded immediate action to halt any further voter deletions across Delhi, citing procedural violations and the potential undermining of the recent Summary Revision exercise.

The party referred to Election Commission’s manual on electoral roll issued in March 2023 that bars any individual or organisation from submitting bulk applications for deletion of voters. Citing the same, the party has demanded for all such applications to be rejected ab-initio. The party has also warned of legal action against officials who fail to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. Using Shahdara assembly constituency (AC-62) as a case in point, AAP has highlighted how over 11,000 voter names have been targeted for deletion in the past six weeks under the guise of shifted residences, duplications, or deaths.

Through the letter the AAP has sought to know if any such applications have been received from BJP or any other quarters for deletion of voters in any assembly constituency, which are not reflected on the Election Commission website and are either lying pending or being processed. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to the allegations.