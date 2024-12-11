Delhi records coldest morning of season as temperature drops to 4.9 degrees

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s minimum temperature on Wednesday dipped to 4.9°C, the lowest of the season so far, recorded at Safdarjung station. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also noted a temperature of 6.2°C at Palam station.

The 4.9°C reading matches last year’s lowest minimum temperature for December, which was recorded on December 15, 2023. According to the IMD, the drop in temperature was due to smog and mist conditions, combined with surface winds from the northwest at speeds of 8-10 km/h.

The IMD has forecast a similar weather pattern for December 12, with clear skies expected in the morning and light surface winds from the northwest under 8 km/h. Smog and mist are likely during the morning and evening, with wind speeds increasing to 10-12 km/h in the afternoon, before easing again in the evening.

The weather department had predicted a significant temperature drop starting December 10, signaling the onset of cold wave conditions in Delhi. The cold wave is expected to persist in the city and several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, until December 14.