Delhi records coldest morning of season as temperature drops to 4.9 degrees

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s minimum temperature on Wednesday dipped to 4.9°C, the lowest of the season so far, recorded at Safdarjung station. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also noted a temperature of 6.2°C at Palam station.
The 4.9°C reading matches last year’s lowest minimum temperature for December, which was recorded on December 15, 2023. According to the IMD, the drop in temperature was due to smog and mist conditions, combined with surface winds from the northwest at speeds of 8-10 km/h.
The IMD has forecast a similar weather pattern for December 12, with clear skies expected in the morning and light surface winds from the northwest under 8 km/h. Smog and mist are likely during the morning and evening, with wind speeds increasing to 10-12 km/h in the afternoon, before easing again in the evening.
The weather department had predicted a significant temperature drop starting December 10, signaling the onset of cold wave conditions in Delhi. The cold wave is expected to persist in the city and several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, until December 14.
As of 7 am on Wednesday, Delhi’s AQI stood at 209, categorized as ‘poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board. Several areas in the city reported poor air quality, with Anand Vihar at 218, Ashok Vihar at 227, Dwarka at 250, and IGI Airport at 218. However, some areas recorded moderate AQI levels, including Aya Nagar (148), Burari Crossing (187), Chandni Chowk (181), and DTU (165).
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of similar cold wave conditions for two days. The temperature drop is attributed to the northwest winds, with surface wind speeds of 8-10 km/h. The IMD expects minimum temperatures to remain between 4-6°C for three to four days, as the absence of significant western disturbances and weak surface winds will continue to affect the region.