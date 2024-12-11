DMRC developing over 40 km of underground corridors in Phase 4 expansion

NEW DELHI: The DMRC is developing over 40 km of new underground corridors as part of its Phase 4 expansion, which constitutes about 50% of the total lines being developed across five different corridors, according to a senior DMRC official.

It is constructing 27 underground stations in Phase 4. The DMRC has already completed a small underground section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park of about 2 km. This is an extension of the Magenta Line, the officer said.

This is a major engineering feat since the underground corridors are passing through a variety of strata such as crowded residential and commercial areas in Sadar Bazar, Ajmal Khan Park, etc., he said.