From Azaad Sangeet to Bandish Bandits 2: Siddharth Pandit’s musical journey

Music composer, producer, and pianist Siddharth Pandit is gearing up for the release of Bandish Bandits 2, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 13. Describing the project as a “labour of love,” Siddharth shares the pressure he felt stepping into the shoes of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who composed the music for the first season.

“The director of the series, Anand Tiwari, had heard some songs from my album Azaad Sangeet, which is my independent project. One of the tracks in Bandish Bandits season 2, ‘Hickhi’, is from my first album. The other single, ‘Khaamakha’, was in progress when Anand sir heard it. We adapted it for the show, making a new arrangement and composition that aligned with the script.

Siddharth calls Azaad Sangeet, his annual album project, as “a love letter to music,” where he can freely express himself as an artist.

“This is the third year of Azaad Sangeet. After working as a music producer on films and shows like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Rudra, Selection Day, and Kota Factory, I felt the need to release my own compositions, not just singles, but full albums that truly reflect who I am as an artiste,” he says. “I was a bundle of nerves before releasing my debut album, but it was well-received. Since then, I’ve continued releasing these albums every year.”