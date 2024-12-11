Kejriwal pledges Rs 10 lakh insurance, other benefits for auto drivers ahead of 2025 polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the February 2025 Assembly poll, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced five guarantees for auto rickshaw drivers, including a life insurance scheme worth Rs 10 lakh and accidental insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

The AAP chief announced an additional Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of their daughters and Rs 2,500 twice a year for uniforms, in addition to bearing the cost of coaching for their children’s competitive exams.

Underscoring the role of auto drivers in his party’s previous victories, he said, “Auto drivers were instrumental in our first victory, and I trust they’ll rally for us again.”

Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, visited the house of Navneet Singh, an auto driver in New Kondli. During this visit, he dined with Singh’s family and announced his first guarantee for the welfare of all auto drivers in the capital.

Sharing a video on his ‘X’ account, he expressed, “Today, I had the pleasure of visiting the home of our auto driver brother Navneet from Delhi for dinner. I met his family, spent time with them, and enjoyed a meal together. Their warmth and respect made me feel like a part of the family. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Navneet Bhai and his family for the invitation. Our bond with the auto drivers across Delhi is strong, sincere, and genuine.”