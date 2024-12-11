LG: Launch drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

NEW DELHI: The L-G secretariat has written to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner asking for initiating “strict action” against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital. The L-G secretariat asked them to launch a special drive for two months to identify the immigrants and take strict action in a time-bound manner.

A delegation of Ulemas and Muslim leaders from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin on Saturday expressed concern about the attacks on Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

“Ulemas and Muslim residents have requested that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators should neither be given houses on rent nor employment by any establishment. They have requested that their children should not be given admission in any government or private school. The Muslim leaders have also demanded removal of illegal infiltrators from roads, footpaths, parks and other government lands,” the letter read.

“The L-G has desired that a two-month long special drive be launched for taking stringent and time-bound action and weekly report be sent to the secretariat regularly,” it added.