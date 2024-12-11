Master creation Ki Biradari: Celebrating India's timeless artistry at Dilli Haat

As winter is here, it’s the right time to soak in the sun over festivals and carnivals.

We step inside Dilli Haat to explore handcrafted treasures at the ongoing fair, Master Creation Ki Biradari, organised by The Ministry of Textiles. It shines a well-deserved spotlight on the master craftsmen who preserve age-old crafts but usually drop off from collective memory.

On display are the works of 11 Padma Shris, 18 Shilp Gurus, 22 Sant Kabir awardees, and 113 National awardees. They offer a glimpse into India’s rich artistry in textiles, handicrafts, woodwork, furnishings, metal crafts, miniature painting, cane work, stone pottery, leather art, and more.

Next generation leads

Our first stop is at Padma Shri Subhadra Devi’s pavilion. Celebrated as the ‘Mother of Madhubani papier mâché art’ in Bihar, the 85-year-old has taught this skill to more than 500 people across India. Her daughter Rani Devi, 35, carries forward the art with pride and talks about the eco-friendly process: “We mash water-soaked paper with methi powder (fenugreek), Fuller’s Earth and an adhesive made of wheat flour and water to make a paste. It is shaped into figures depicting scenes from village life, animal kingdom, and mythological figures. Once dried, we paint them with acrylic colours.”

Similarly, Padma Shri Machihan Sasa who is a maestro of black stone pottery from Manipur, had his son Mathew Sasa taking up the family craft. “My father is known as ‘Earthen Alchemist’ for reviving our village Longpi Kajui’s craft of black stone pottery. I am happy to be learning this tradition for the last five years. The serve ware and tableware pieces on display are made by using serpentine black stone and clay native to our village. The food tastes more flavoursome and healthy when served in them,” says Mathew showing us stone cups, trays, jars, casseroles and tea sets.