MCD plans Rs 17K crore budget for 2025-26, eyes higher tax revenue

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to operate on an expanded budget of nearly Rs 17,000 crore for 2025-26, with increased funding for sanitation, health, education, and horticulture.

Sources said that MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar has finalised both the revised budget for 2024-25 and the proposed budget for 2025-26. These proposals have been submitted to the municipal secretary for tabling before the standing committee.

However, uncertainties loom over the budget’s presentation as the Supreme Court is yet to decide on a plea challenging the formation of the standing committee. This delay might require the municipal commissioner to present the budget directly in the House, potentially postponing the process until January.

The MCD is focusing on property tax and advertisement income. The proposed property tax collection target is Rs 4,000 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 3,121 crore. As of now, the MCD has collected Rs 1,692 crore under this head.