AIIMS to gather feedback on patients’ diet, hygiene

NEW DELHI: In a one-of-its-kind initiative, AIIMS has announced a new formal mechanism to gather patients’ feedback on the hospital’s therapeutic and general diets given in their wards, which will come into operation before December 31.

This initiative is expected to create a continuous loop of inputs from patients to improve aspects such as food quality and hygiene standards, the institute said. A more streamlined mechanism for collecting patients’ feedback has been developed by the Dietetics Department by pasting QR codes on each patient’s bedside.

This will help patients scan the codes with their mobile phones and communicate their opinions about the diet served in the hospital. Besides, dieticians will visit various wards to talk to the patients to collect first-hand information about their meal experiences.

“Patient feedback is an invaluable tool for improving care, and dietary services are no exception. This will empower our patients directly to influence the quality of food served and help our team make targeted improvements in food hygiene and nutrition,” said M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, Delhi.

Rima Dada, Professor in-charge, Media Cell, AIIMS, Delhi, said, “Good nutrition is an important part of recovery and well-being. By introducing a systematic real-time feedback collection mechanism, we can ensure that our patients are consuming the best nutrition possible to coordinate with their healing process.”

Dada said feedback system will allow the premier institute to adjust and refine the diet in accordance with medical and individual patients’ preferences.