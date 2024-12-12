Bag it like a boss

As wedding season approaches, accessories are taking center stage and there’s no better way to make a statement than with a statement handbag. Tiger Marrón’s new festive collection, designed by founder Saahil Nandrajog, brings sophistication and celebration together, offering luxurious bags that blend opulence with functionality. Perfect for every occasion, from sangeet to the cocktail party, these bags promise to elevate your wedding season wardrobe.
“Our design philosophy is always about pushing boundaries. This festive collection reflects a blend of both Indian and Western design elements. It’s a celebration of luxury, versatility, and craftsmanship,” says Saahil.
Among the standout pieces in this collection are the striking Trove bucket bags and the elegant Midas handbags, both crafted with exquisite attention to detail. “We didn’t want to follow the conventional potli style. Instead, we focussed on creating new silhouettes with unique accents and colours. Our bags are not just for weddings — they’re versatile enough to be styled for a chic evening out or a casual Sunday brunch,” Saahil explains.
The Midas bag, for example, boasts intricate floral detailing, with veins etched into the petals to reflect India’s rich floral heritage. This bag is a testament to Tiger Marrón’s commitment to both design innovation and cultural storytelling. “The Midas bag captures the elegance of Indian gardens and royal floral traditions. It’s a nod to India’s heritage while remaining utterly modern,” says Saahil.
Beyond their artistry, these bags are also a symbol of the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Made with high-quality vegan leather and crafted in globally compliant facilities, Tiger Marrón’s bags offer luxury without compromise. “We use upcycled materials and ethically sourced leather. Our manufacturing process conserves water, reduces electricity usage, and minimises the carbon footprint,” Saahil shares.
The bags in this collection aren’t just beautifully designed — they are made to be functional too. Take the Bijoux bag, for instance, with its removable pearl handle. This unique design allows the wearer to switch between two different styles, making it the perfect investment piece for any fashion enthusiast. The Trove bucket bag, with its vintage-inspired metal handle, evokes memories of traditional Indian buckets, adding a nostalgic yet stylish touch to the collection.
Price starts at Rs 6,500. Available online.