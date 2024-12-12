Congress fields Sandeep Dikshit against Kejriwal to reclaim Sheila Dikshit's legacy

NEW DELHI: In a high-stakes electoral move, the Congress on Thursday announced Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, as its candidate from the New Delhi constituency. The seat is currently held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision was taken during a Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The announcement is seen as a symbolic attempt by Congress to reclaim the constituency where Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit in 2013, ending her 15-year tenure as CM.

The candidacy of Sandeep Dikshit in New Delhi by the party is seen as both symbolic and strategic move, given the legacy of Sheila Dikshit and her contributions to Delhi's development during her tenure.

Besides, the CEC cleared the first list total of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections having a mix of experienced leaders and fresh talent.