Follow tobacco-free guidelines, L-G VK Saxena directs schools and colleges

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed for strict implementation of guidelines for tobacco-free educational institutions falling within the Directorate of Education and the Higher Education Department.
It was stated that the move has taken on the task to promote a tobacco-free, healthier and safer learning environment in Delhi, especially amongst students and youth.
The Chief Secretary has been instructed to issue necessary orders to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines and appoint nodal officers in each institution to ensure the same. The names and contact numbers of these nodal officers will be prominently displayed in every institution.
During the NCORD meeting, the LG had emphasized upon the critical role of these nodal officers in overseeing compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, and addressing drug abuse concerns.
Saxena’s directives come in response to National Health Mission’s Guidelines for educational institutions that mandate display of signages at prominent places, to designate tobacco monitors from amongst their staff, an official or a teacher or a student representative, to mark boundaries / areas to define 100 yard area of tobacco-free zone, all the HoDs/institution are authorized to collect fine for sale of tobacco product within 100 yards of educational institution and heads of educational institutions to impose and collect fines also under Section 4 of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.