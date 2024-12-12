Follow tobacco-free guidelines, L-G VK Saxena directs schools and colleges

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed for strict implementation of guidelines for tobacco-free educational institutions falling within the Directorate of Education and the Higher Education Department.

It was stated that the move has taken on the task to promote a tobacco-free, healthier and safer learning environment in Delhi, especially amongst students and youth.

The Chief Secretary has been instructed to issue necessary orders to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines and appoint nodal officers in each institution to ensure the same. The names and contact numbers of these nodal officers will be prominently displayed in every institution.