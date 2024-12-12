In step with the sacred

Classical musician Chandana Bala Kalyan’s melodious ragas, and classical dancer Amrita Lahiri’s vivid choreography, wove together mysticism and spiritual symbols such as Mandala artwork in a captivating blend of movement and rhythm.

The stage where they performed this was the Serendipity Art Festival 2023 in Goa to explore divine symbolism. Following the positive response they received at this 15-day celebration, the artists, along with their director Leela Samson, are set to tour other Indian cities. After staging the performance in Bengaluru and Chennai in November, they will be in Delhi on December 13.

Titled ‘Mandala’, this production is a path that traverses the many stages of love, from disappointment to separation, to eventually come to an understanding that we are all similar at our core. “Mandala art is about concentric circles, finally arriving at the core, the centre. This project’s journey is similar. It starts with a devotee and the outermost layer of devotion. It goes through themes of Shringara (love), Viraha (separation), Maya (illusion), and Aikya (dissolution),” explains Chandana, a multi-genre musician from Mumbai.

Understanding the divine

In this poetic journey, the protagonists are deities Alamelu Manga and Venkateshwara Swami. “Like everything, devotion starts with attraction. She is full of love. We start the production with an adolescent devotee’s longing for her beloved’s return,” shares Chandana. This stage is also the celebration of physical intimacy. “In tantric practices, physical intimacy is explored through washing the idol and applying chandan on the idol. Here, Alamelu Manga cannot help but experience the divine’s physical touch,” she adds.