Rau’s drowning deaths: Delhi HC seeks CBI reply over interim bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) response to a petition challenging the interim bail granted to Abhishek Gupta, CEO, and Deshpal Singh, coordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, where three civil service aspirants drowned in the building’s basement.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notices to the CBI and the two accused based on a plea by J. Dalvin Suresh, the father of one of the victims Nevin Delvin, seeking the cancellation of their interim bail and their return to CBI custody.

The trial court had initially granted the duo interim bail on September 23, after they had spent over 54 days in custody. The court’s decision was influenced by the fact that the building’s owners were already out on interim bail.

The incident took place on July 27 when the basement of the coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded during heavy rain, resulting in the drowning of Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.

The bail, recently extended until January 31, 2025, came with conditions. Principal district and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna directed Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore with the Red Cross Society by November 30, citing the lease agreement, which held him, as lessee and CEO, responsible for any damages or losses. The court also held Gupta and Singh accountable for the institute’s operations.

The CBI’s chargesheet in the drowning case highlights safety lapses, including poor drainage, unstable gates used as flood barriers, and a blocked cubicle entry point that trapped the victims. The agency alleged that the danger of flooding was evident but ignored, putting students’ lives at risk.

The incident took place in July when heavy rain flooded the basement of the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. The CBI is investigating a possible corruption angle in the case. The petition for cancellation of bail will be heard next in January, 2025.