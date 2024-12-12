The cityscape in a glass

Imagine the sunset and the beautiful winter line created by it and top that with the falling AQI of Delhi and a breathtaking view of the Lutyens. Does it get any better? Yes, it does, when you have delicious Delhi-inspired cocktails to go with it and to be able to gauge where the inspirations for these cocktails came from. If you think about it, then you will notice there’s inspiration all around us — one just has to tap on it.

Last week I found myself enjoying the most surreal sunset at one of Delhi’s most iconic luxury properties, The Oberoi. From their rooftop bar Cirrus 9, one can soak in the views of the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), Humayun’s Tomb, India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan on any given day.

Globally renowned bar and beverage consultant Giancarlo Mancino has joined hands with the mixologists at Cirrus 9 to create a Delhi skyline-inspired cocktail menu, but that’s not all! What catches one’s eye is the bespoke three-dimensional sustainable glassware — it offers a luxurious and elevated experience, redefining the art of indulgence.

Each cocktail in this new menu draws upon the city’s history, with many landmarks visible from the rooftop bar and every drink embodies the essence of these historic sites, offering a unique experience that connects the flavours of New Delhi to its cultural narrative. Some of the cocktails that one can savour here are The Quila Legacy, a tequila-based creation honouring the timeless grandeur of the Purana Qila, or the Lutyens’ Elegance — a refined highball that captures the sophisticated charm of Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone, amongst many such cocktails.

In a casual conversation, while he showcased his creations to me, Mancino said, “A beverage experience, for me, is more than creating a drink — it’s about telling a story with every ingredient, every pour, and every glass. At Cirrus 9, I am honoured to share my passion for craft cocktails, blending my global experiences with the vibrant culture of New Delhi. Every sip should transport you, not just in flavour but in the emotions it evokes.”