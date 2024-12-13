At 4.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest December day in three years, IMD predicts further dip

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with minimum temperature dropping to 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This marked the second consecutive day that the city’s minimum temperature had fallen below 5 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature did not drop below 4.9 degrees Celsius in December 2023 and 2022. The lowest minimum temperature in December last year was 4.9 degrees Celsius on the 15th, while the lowest in 2022 was 5 degrees Celsius on the 26th.

Cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places, including Ayanagar and Pusa, where temperatures dropped to 3.8 and 3.2 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, cold wave conditions occur when actual temperatures fall below 4.1 degrees Celsius or when the departure from normal is 4.4 degrees Celsius or more below average.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature during the day was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal, the IMD said. The humidity fluctuated between 88% and 52% during the day.

The weather department has forecast cold wave conditions at isolated places until December 15. Smog and mist are likely on Friday morning, with a mainly clear sky during the day. Smog and mist are expected again in the evening and night.