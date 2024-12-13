Bodybuilder shot at in Delhi's Trilokpuri, two arrested; cops suspect family feud

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old bodybuilder and gym trainer, Ravi Yadav, sustained multiple bullet injuries after being attacked by a group of men while warming himself in a park in Trilokpuri early Thursday. The incident occurred around 12:30 am, and Yadav’s condition remains critical, according to the police.

Ravi was initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital before being shifted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj. The attack is suspected to be linked to a long-standing rivalry between Yadav’s family and Sunil Gupta alias Golu, who has been accused by Yadav’s relatives of orchestrating the shooting.

The police have arrested two of the three suspects named in the case, while Sunil Gupta remains at large. DCP (East)Apoorva Gupta said, “Ravi’s uncle, Virender Yadav, is a practising advocate in Karkardooma Court. The victim was earlier involved in an attempted murder case where he had assaulted Sunil Gupta with a knife and danda (wooden stick), for which an FIR was registered on March 22.”

The rivalry intensified recently after Sunil Gupta’s brother, Vipin, reportedly lost his job due to complaints filed by Virender Yadav. This escalation led to a heated confrontation between lawyers representing both families at Karkardooma Court a day before the shooting.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (abetment of a crime) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability). The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the remaining accused.

Reacting to the incident, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns over the state of law and order in Delhi. He wrote on X, “Another morning with heartbreaking news. Bullets are being fired openly. Delhi’s criminals no longer have any fear of law and order.”