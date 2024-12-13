DDA launches portal to streamline freehold conversion with easy process

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline the amalgamation of shops in its markets, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, announced in Parliament on Thursday.

Sahu explained that the subdivision or amalgamation of units for freehold conversion is allowed, subject to approval from the competent authority.

To further simplify the process, the DDA has launched an online portal called Interactive Disposal of Land Information (IDLI), designed for the submission and processing of freehold conversion applications.

In response to a query from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, Sahu confirmed the implementation of the Deed of Apartment policy, which facilitates offline processing of freehold conversion applications.

He also highlighted that the DDA has reduced documentation requirements for freehold conversion of Space Units in Multi-Storeyed Buildings under the Delhi Apartment Ownership Act, 1986.

“Instead of several separate documents such as affidavits, indemnity bonds, and undertakings, the applicant now needs to submit only one affidavit and one indemnity bond as per the prescribed format,” Sahu said. Additionally, allotment letters, agreements, and demand letters, along with proof of payment, can now serve as alternatives to the Builder Buyer Agreement (BBA).

Addressing concerns about pending freehold conversion cases, Sahu assured that regular monitoring of cases is being conducted monthly through the IDLI system, allowing for better oversight and faster resolution.

The IDLI portal aims to expedite the processing of applications and resolve long-standing issues faced by property owners. A similar system is also in place within the Housing Department through the Citizen Services Portal, a web-based platform addressing housing-related concerns.

These initiatives are part of the DDA’s efforts to streamline the freehold conversion process and improve service delivery to Delhi’s residents.