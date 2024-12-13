Delhi LG VK Saxena approves conversion of 11 temporary posts in WCD to permanent ones

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has approved the conversion of 11 temporary welfare officer/probation officer posts in the women and child development (WCD) department to permanent positions.

These crucial roles, categorised as Group B posts under Level 6 of the pay matrix (Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400), were established in 2018 to bolster the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to address the complex challenges faced by vulnerable children in the Delhi. The Finance Department, in accordance with OM dated 13.08.2020, had recommended the said posts for conversion into permanent posts.

The WCD Department had initially sought the conversion of 12 temporary posts.However, after careful consideration, the Finance Department recommended the conversion of 11 posts, with one post being abolished due to prolonged vacancy.

Also, in another move to ensure smooth functioning of government services, the L-G has approved the extension of 62 supervisors, 06 LDCs (lower division clerks), and 19 peons on a contractual basis under the Saksham Anganwadiand Poshan 2.0 scheme in the Department of Women & Child Development for the year 2024-25. The extension will be valid until March 2025 or until regular appointments are made, whichever is earlier.

Simultaneously, the L-G has directed the department to forward requisitions to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for filling up vacant posts on a regular basis. In 2023, while approving the extension of these employees for the previous year, Saxena specifically urged the department to expedite the process of filling vacant posts through regular recruitment.

