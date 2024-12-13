GGSIPU turns 25, announces new dual degree programme, offshore campus

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday with the unveiling of its new logo, the release of a commemorative silver jubilee postal stamp and coin, and the launch of its strategic vision document, Vision@2047 Roadmap. The milestone event also saw the announcement of a new dual degree programme in Master of Science in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing, in collaboration with AGH University of Krakow, Poland.

Additionally, plans were revealed to establish GGSIPU’s offshore campus in the Republic of Guinea. The ceremony was attended by Delhi’s L-G, VK Saxena, principal secretary to the L-G, Ashish Kundra, and Nandini Paliwal, secretary for Higher Education.

Saxena commended GGSIPU’s progress over the past 25 years, noting its role as a beacon of hope for students and a hub for innovative academic initiatives. He emphasized the university’s global partnerships and the importance of prioritizing societal welfare and the Indian Knowledge System.

Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of GGSIPU, outlined the university’s growth, noting that it now offers 190 academic programs across 40 disciplines, serving over 1.13 lakh students. He highlighted the Dual Degree program with AGH University of Krakow, which will allow students to study two semesters in Poland and two in India, with only the Indian fee to be paid, making international education more accessible.

The ceremony also saw the inauguration of several new infrastructure projects, including an amphitheatre with a 1,000-student capacity, a health center, a guest house for visiting faculty, and specialized labs such as an Industrial Robotics Lab and a state-of-the-art TV studio. An extension counter of Indian Bank was also launched at the East Campus.